 

Truck driver 'was taking chances' in Kroonstad crash - transport minister

2018-01-04 16:50
(Image via Twitter)

(Image via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein – The truck driver, who collided with a train in a deadly crash near Kroonstad on Thursday morning  in which at least 18 people died, "was taking chances", Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said on Thursday afternoon. 

"He thought he was going to pass through," Maswanganyi said at a briefing held at the accident scene, which was broadcast by eNCA.

"Little did he know that the train was going to hit him, [which] has cost many lives." 

Maswanganyi, who was attending the funeral of a former Free State department of transport head in the area, rushed to the scene after the accident. 

Eighteen people have been confirmed dead and 268 people were injured. However, Maswanganyi added that the number was expected to increase.

"We don't know, after we have completed our investigation, as to how many fatalities [we would] have discovered," Maswanganyi said. 

He said the identities of the deceased would be released later.

"We also want to [send] a message of condolence to the families of the deceased. We can't, for now, confirm as to who those passengers [are]."

Also read: Death toll in Free State train crash rises to 12, rescuers search for more bodies

Maswanganyi said the injured were being treated at hospitals in Welkom, Virginia and Kroonstad. 

Out of the injured, four people were in a critical condition. 

He said the passengers, who had not been admitted to hospitals, had been taken to Johannesburg - the train's final destination - by bus. 

"We want to [send] a message of gratitude to the business people around here who have come to provide food, water and other services to our passengers," Maswanganyi added. 

"We also want to [send] a message of gratitude to local people who have come to assist our medical staff, our police services [and] traffic officials to rescue passengers who were in those coaches.

"We are quite happy about what our people have done so far."

The United National Transport Union's (UNTU) general secretary  Steve Harris condemned the reckless act.

"The train driver would never have been able to continue with the train on a tar road. So irrespective of what the investigation of the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) will indicate as a cause, we can state for a fact that the railway crossing was ignored," he said in a statement.

He said this was something that happened daily, at all railway crossings across the county.

"Drivers are simply not cautious that a train might be approaching."

He said passenger rail train, at its highest speed would be travelling at 90 kilometres per hour.

"By the time the driver sees a vehicle obstructing the railway line and starts applying with its emergency brake application, it will only be able to come to a complete standstill in between 500m and 1 kilometre.

"There is no way that the train driver will be able to prevent a coalition," Harris said. 


Read more on:    joe maswanganyi  |  johannesburg  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma's fee free plan may cause chaos at SA's universities

2018-01-04 15:46

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 