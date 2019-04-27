Truck engine lands some distance away after ploughing into vehicles in horror Durban crash

One person was killed and three others injured in a horrific crash on the M7. (Supplied, Rescue Care)

One person was killed and three others injured in a horrific accident which saw a truck allegedly plough into stationary vehicles and a pillar on the M7 eastbound under the N2 bridge, the impact so severe that its engine landed some distance away.

Traffic was severely affected by the crash on Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it was alleged the truck had somehow lost control and drove into the stationary vehicles at the intersection before colliding with the pillar.

“The impact was so severe that the trucks engine landed some distance from the truck. The driver was found ejected with multiple critical injuries,” he said.

The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“Two passengers in the truck were found entrapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department worked to free them. Unfortunately one man had sustained major injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

The second passenger was also taken to a nearby hospital after being placed on a manual ventilator.

“One of the vehicle drivers had also sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision,” Jamieson said.

Police are investigating.