Truck fire blocks N2 outside Mossel Bay

What To Read Next

A burning truck has closed the N2 highway between Mossel Bay and Albertinia. (Kenny Africa)

A truck fire has disrupted traffic on the N2 outside Mossel Bay.

"At 00:52 the N2 between Albertinia and Mossel Bay were closed due to a Volvo Hmv alight," said Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa in a statement.

He said that because of the fire, both sides of the road were closed and no injuries were reported.

"Traffic was diverted through Gouritz Road."

Africa said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, but added that no other cars were involved.

"[The fire department] are on the scene; they are dealing with situation," he said.

A Stop and Go control was set in place at 03:30 and one lane has been opened to traffic.

Follow @Duncan025

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter