 

Truck fire blocks N2 outside Mossel Bay

2018-05-11 07:28

Duncan Alfreds

A burning truck has closed the N2 highway between Mossel Bay and Albertinia. (Kenny Africa)

Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A truck fire has disrupted traffic on the N2 outside Mossel Bay.

"At 00:52 the N2 between Albertinia and Mossel Bay were closed due to a Volvo Hmv alight," said Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa in a statement.

He said that because of the fire, both sides of the road were closed and no injuries were reported.

"Traffic was diverted through Gouritz Road."

Africa said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, but added that no other cars were involved.

"[The fire department] are on the scene; they are dealing with situation," he said.

A Stop and Go control was set in place at 03:30 and one lane has been opened to traffic.

george  |  accidents

