Durban – An early morning service delivery protest left the bustling R102 near KwaDukuza, north of Durban, blocked, police said on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, around 80 protesters in the Etete area took to the street.

He said a truck was set alight, as well as trees and tyres.

"Police have since attended the scene and the situation is calm. We are monitoring the area."