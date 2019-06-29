Truck torched during protest over evictions in Dunoon

A truck was torched and a protest started in response to evictions by the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Unit in Dunoon on Saturday, police said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said police were deployed to restore law and order and would remain until "tranquility has been restored".

"No arrests have been affected as yet," said Traut.

The truck was torched in Potsdam Road.

The evictions have been ongoing from the plot of land north of Cape Town.

"This is something that is sustained and continuous," said Safety MMC JP Smith of the City of Cape Town.



He said the clearances were in terms of a court order.

Land owner Andrew Mellish told News24 the evictions are in line with an order originally issued in 2016.

He said it has been challenged several times unsuccessfully.

"Everything has been done according to the book. Everything is 100% legal," said Mellish.

The plot in question is over the road from the main tranche of Mellish's Welbeloond, one of the last farms on the urban edge of the Cape Winelands as housing and business developments north of Cape Town spread.

Saturday's action follows an earlier eviction on Monday at what is known as "Site 5".

The occupied plot is near vast powerlines and had been expropriated for the expansion of a boulevard into a dual carriage way to accommodate the increased traffic in the area.

Residents previously told News24 they could not afford rent elsewhere.

Newzroom Africa tweeted footage on Saturday of two people being taken away by armed Law Enforcement officials, with a fire straddling one of the sand roads.

Reports started filtering through that protests associated with the evictions were also causing traffic delays.



The land runs alongiside the suburb of Dunoon as Malibongwe Drive, and eventually passes through Parklands North and Sunningdale as Sandown Road.