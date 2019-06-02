Truck driver suffers serious burn wounds after N1 petrol bombing

A truck driver has suffered serious burn wounds after his truck was petrol bombed along the N1 roughly 10km outside of Touws River in the Western Cape.

"At approximately 01:00 on Sunday morning, paramedics from ER24 came across the incident where they found the man's truck well alight on the side of the road," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said on Sunday.

"The man was found some distance away from his truck. He had sustained serious burn wounds and a possible injury to his ankle."

The driver, 50, told paramedics that he and his brother pulled over on the side of the highway with their trucks to rest.

"While he was sleeping, a petrol bomb was thrown through one of the windows of his truck's cab, setting it alight. He managed to jump out of the truck and was apparently chased by an unknown number of men who threw another petrol bomb directly at him."

He was treated by paramedics on scene and later rushed to Mediclinic Worcester for further care.

Western Cape police confirmed that cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property were opened for investigation. No arrests have been made.

KZN trucks reportedly burnt

The incident is the latest in a spate of attacks on trucks across the country.

Unconfirmed reports on social media show a number of trucks were burnt overnight in different areas of KwaZulu-Natal. News24 has reached out to police to confirm the details.

The Road Freight Association revealed in May that 1 300 trucks had been damaged or destroyed over the past year.

In De Doorns, truck drivers have endured a string of stonings near the N1 over the past few weeks.

One driver, Time Link Cargo driver Christopher Kgomo, 46, died on Sunday, May 12 when a boulder was thrown through his windshield.

Five people were arrested for looting the vehicle, while a murder case was opened.