 

Trucks blockade N3 highway in KZN, causing major delays

2018-07-18 08:43

Jenna Etheridge

The N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg towards Durban was blocked by trucks early on Wednesday morning due to protest action.

According to traffic reports and social media posts, truck drivers shut down the freeway in a protest against fuel price increases. 

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu told News24 that the blockage started in the early hours of the morning, around 04:00, on the N3 Durban-bound at the Church Street offramp, and stretched all way up to Town Hill. 

All lanes are said to blocked by trucks.

"It is not a truck protest. Residents around Pietermaritzburg are also joining (the) protest. It is the petrol price that they are moaning about," said Mngomezulu.

Last month, two major national routes along the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal and the N2 through the Western Cape town of George turned into no-go zones after it was blocked by protesters.

A recent tweet issued by @TrafficSA reads: "My family has been stuck on the N3 since 5am this morning. Plus a 1 year old on board."

It is unclear when roads will be reopened.

More to follow.

pietermaritzburg  |  traffic  |  protests

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 17 2018-07-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
