 

Trump wants to cut foreign aid to countries not voting with US at UN, including South Africa

2018-04-30 19:55

Jan Gerber

US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, AP, File)

US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, AP, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump wants to cut foreign assistance dollars to countries who don't vote with the US at the United Nations (UN) – and South Africa is among these countries.

South Africa received about $258m (R3.2bn) in the 2017/18 year according to USAid. The vast majority of the funds are spent on health initiatives.

Every year the US state department compiles a report on voting practices at the UN. The report is then given to the US Congress. This report includes a comparison between the voting records of the US and other countries on UN General Assembly records.

The report was released last week and found that of the 93 resolutions that were voted on in 2017, on average other countries only voted with the US 31% of the time.

According to a statement from the US state department, this is a 10 percentage point drop from 2016 "but at a rate that is historically near average".

"The American people pay 22% of the UN budget – more than the next three highest donor countries combined. In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31% of the time, a lower rate than in 2016," said US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Zimbabwe voted with US the least

"That's because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values. Either way, this is not an acceptable return on our investment.

"When we arrived at the UN last year, we said we would be taking names, and this list of voting records speaks for itself. President Trump wants to ensure that our foreign assistance dollars – the most generous in the world – always serve American interests, and we look forward to helping him see that the American people are no longer taken for granted," said Haley.

According to the report, the country that voted the most often with the US was Israel, while Zimbabwe was the country that voted with the US the least.

The 10 countries with the highest voting coincidence with the US were Israel, Micronesia, Canada, Marshall Islands, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Palau, Ukraine and the Czech Republic. The 10 countries with the lowest voting coincidence with the US were Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and South Africa.

South Africa voted with the US on nine occasions and against it 68 times. Zimbabwe only voted with the US on six occasions and 69 times against.  

According to USAid's website: "USAid programmes strengthen small- and medium-sized enterprises, create employment, improve learning and job skills, promote basic education, combat gender-based violence, and promote HIV/Aids care, prevention and treatment" in South Africa.


Read more on:    un  |  usaid  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng man held after allegedly beheading, disemboweling son

2018-04-30 19:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Taliban' video comment lands businessman in hot water
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Retreat 20:06 PM
Road name: M5

Milnerton 17:44 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 