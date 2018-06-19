 

Trust in SA government dips, businesses most trusted - survey

2018-06-19 16:44

Kamva Somdyala

President Cyril Ramaphosa (File, AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africans do not place much trust in their government. This is according to a new global survey that has placed the country at the bottom of a list of 28 countries that were surveyed.

The 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer report measured the public's trust across four sectors – government, business, media and NGOs.

More than 33 000 people were surveyed between October and November 2017. The countries surveyed include, among others, the US, UK, Germany and Brazil. Globally, more than half (56%) of respondents had lost trust in government leaders.

ALSO READ: 'This government is not going to improve your prospects in life' – Mmusi Maimane

In South Africa, 200 people were surveyed. The respondents were educated people aged between 25 and 64 and were in the top 25% in terms of household income.

Based on the survey, 86% of those surveyed harboured distrust towards the government, a one percentage drop from the previous year.

In terms of the other sectors, more than half of the South Africans surveyed (65%) also harboured distrust toward the media.

'Fake news'

Business, despite a drop from 56% in the previous year, was trusted by 53% of South African respondents, who, according to the survey, trusted companies more than NGOs (50%).

"This year we asked a series of questions designed to identify the trust-building mandates for each institution; the link between the role each institution is expected to play, its performance against that role, and the trust in that institution," the report reads.

South Africans were particularly concerned about fake news being used as a weapon, with respondents pegged in the 66% to 70% bracket of those who were concerned. This echoed a global trend where nearly seven-in-10 respondents expressed concerns about fake news.

ALSO READ: Fake news poses threat to mainstream media - minister

"People have retreated into self-curated information bubbles, where they read only that with which they agree.

"Half of respondents indicate that they consume mainstream media less than once a week. Nearly six-in-10 think that news organisations are politicised.

"Nearly two-thirds agree that the average person cannot distinguish good journalism from falsehoods," said Edelman Trust president and CEO Richard Edelman.

'Business is expected to lead'

More than 70% of the respondents trust employers in South Africa, ranking it joint 15th in that category alongside the UK, Sweden and Germany.

More than half of the people surveyed across the globe recorded that business is expected to lead, agreeing that CEOs should take the lead on change, rather than waiting for the government to impose it.

"There is a fast recovering belief in CEOs globally – up from 37% to 44% – rewarded for speaking out on issues," said Edelman.

WATCH: 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    governance  |  media  |  statistics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cop accused of racism to make representations on why he shouldn't be prosecuted

2018-06-19 16:34

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Everyone was remorseful, even Ashwin - SuperSport CEO
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 