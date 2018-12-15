'Truth finally came out' - Lion Mama after daughter's rapists sentenced

An Eastern Cape mother, dubbed "Lion Mama" after she stabbed three men who raped her daughter, on Friday said she was grateful the law had taken its course after her child’s attackers were sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail.

"I am happy about the judgment. I'm relieved. All I want is for people to be punished for doing wrong," she told News24.

"The truth finally came out. Even if it was my own child who had done the crime, I would want them to get reprimanded for doing something wrong."

Xolisa Siyeka and Mncedisi Vuba were sentenced in the Lady Frere Magistrate's Court after being convicted on a count of rape on Monday. They were each sentenced to 30 years, with five years suspended for five years.

The third accused died after Lion Mama stabbed the trio after finding them raping her daughter in September last year.

After initially being charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, these were later withdrawn after the senior public prosecutor took a decision not to prosecute her.

Her story prompted outrage on social media, with many congratulating the mom for protecting her family, or saying they would have done the same.

Cape Town resident Natalie Kendrick even started a fundraiser online to assist the "#lionmama" or "mother lioness" with legal and counselling fees. Tens of thousands of rands was raised.

Lion Mama said her daughter was also happy and relieved with the outcome of the trial.

She hoped for more opportunities for young people so that they would not resort to crime.

"Maybe if there could be a space where people gather, where people can put their hands to use and be able to do something, maybe crime could decrease. If the youth could get jobs and maybe the level of crime could go down," she said.

"I like it when young people are inspired, when they go to school. The key to life is in education. You find that most people who commit these crimes are people who haven't gone to school, who didn't get an education."

