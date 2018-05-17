 

Tshwane ANC calls on Public Protector to release findings on city's chief of staff

2018-05-17 13:54

Jan Bornman

Marietha Aucamp (Image via LinkedIn)

The ANC in Tshwane called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release her findings into the appointment of the city's chief of staff. 

ANC leader in the Tshwane council Mapiti Matsena said Mkhwebane had received their submissions as far back as 2016. 

"Whilst she is taking time resolving this matter, [Marietha] Aucamp continues to draw a salary of [R1.2m] and is directing the City into a state of paralysis and collapse," Matsena said.

Aucamp was placed on special leave after News24 reported on Wednesday that she had been appointed to the position in the office of mayor Solly Msimanga, without the required qualifications.

READ: Tshwane mayor's chief of staff placed on special leave over qualification allegations

"The ANC calls for Aucamp to pay every cent paid into her account back into the municipal coffers."

He said the party felt vindicated.

"We raised the issue of the appointment of Aucamp in September 2016... [and] when confronted with these allegations, Msimanga accused the ANC of creating a diversionary tactic."

Matsena said "in reality", Aucamp was the mayor of the city and that explained "why her party went out of its way to break the law so that she is located in the office of the mayor".

He added that it was so that Aucamp could "babysit" Msimanga and "direct the City from the background".

"By employing incompetent people to come serve nefarious interests, impacts badly on the provision of service delivery which explains why the city is in the state of paralysis."

READ: EFF interrupts Tshwane sitting to demand dismissal of staffer in qualifications scandal

ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Lesego Mkhubela said the party intended opening a fraud case against Aucamp and called on Msimanga to resign.

News24 reported on Wednesday that Msimanga sat on the panel that interviewed Aucamp for the position.

In a scant page-and-a-half CV, Aucamp also did not state her qualifications. She only stated that she was acting chief of staff in Msimanga's office and that she previously worked as the chief whip of the Democratic Alliance in the Tshwane metro. 

Further, in what is referred to as the "assessment centre personal information sheet", dated October 10, 2016, it is stated that Aucamp had a BTech qualification.

News24 reported on Wednesday that it was unclear who filled out the form but, when asked, Aucamp could not explain why that was included on the sheet.

da  |  anc  |  marietha aucamp  |  busisiwe mkhewebane  |  pretoria  |  politics

