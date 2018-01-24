Tshwane ANC to probe Facebook threat against Mayor Solly Msimanga

Johannesburg – The ANC in Tshwane will investigate the source of a Facebook threat to the city's Mayor Solly Msimanga to establish whether it was indeed made by a "well known ANC leader", as claimed, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We are a democratic organisaton and we encourage our members to observe our rules," said Tshwane ANC spokesperson Teboho Joala.

Msimanga said he received a threatening message on Facebook on Tuesday night that read: "Solly, former mamelodi beauty king, we are coming 4 you this friady, bloody die white puppet (sic)".

"While I have, at this stage, opted not to press charges against the Facebook account holder, I will not hesitate to do so if this conduct persists," said Msimanga, who is on a DA ticket at the council formerly controlled by the ANC.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has planned a march and shut down of Tshwane for Friday to demand the reinstatement of former employees, including security guards, fired by the City; that informal traders not be harassed; and that churches be given land promised to them. The party also wants high rental rates reduced.

Msimanga said he was concerned that the message might be a sign of the spirit of the march, and hoped that its subsequent removal was a sign of regret. An application for permission for the march had not been received yet on Wednesday.

March to go ahead

"There is no place for violence in South Africa and it must be dealt with whenever it occurs."

Meanwhile, Joala said he had not been able to contact the ANCYL leadership because they were in a meeting, so could not yet verify the authenticity of the post. Comment from the ANCYL in Tshwane and the purported poster of the message was also not immediately available to News24.

Joala said the ANC did not encourage violence and urged its members to observe the rule of law.

"They must use all available legal avenues, not death threats."

Joala said the march would go ahead as planned.

In 2016 massive protests erupted in Atteridgeville, outside the Pretoria CBD, when Thoko Didiza was announced as the ANC's mayoral candidate for that year's local government elections. Some in her party did not support her nomination.

