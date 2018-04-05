Tshwane calls for probe after recruitment forms found on bakkie

Council recruitment forms being packed in the back of an open bakkie. (Twitter)

The Tshwane city manager has called for an urgent internal investigation after photographs of council recruitment forms being packed in the back of an open bakkie were circulated on social media, the City of Tshwane said on Wednesday.

"The circulating pictures [on social media] are disturbing as they give an impression that this is how we handle sensitive and confidential information of job seekers," City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola said in a statement.

"I have called for an urgent investigation into this matter because this is not how we conduct our business. This is an isolated incident that we are treating with the urgency it deserves and [we] will soon report to the public on the outcome of our investigation."

According to the City, the photographs show the application forms being packed at its Temba, Region 2 offices from where they were to be transported to a recruitment office at Bothongo Plaza West.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a high number of applications were received for 581 operational posts, including posts for artisan assistants, which were advertised recently.

The initial closing date for applications was April 4, but it has been extended to 16:00 on April 9.

Additional staff have been deployed to assist with the processing of the applications as snaking queues were reported at some of the council's regional offices, Bokaba said.

"We had introduced the e-recruitment system previously to [prevent] potential applicants from queuing at our offices. However, we recently experienced some technical glitches with the system and are currently in the process of refining it to enable it to work optimally."