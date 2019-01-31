Tshwane City manager survives late-night motion to suspend

Tshwane City manager Moeketsi Mosola has survived yet another vote - aimed at having him suspended.

At a late night council seating, behind closed doors, 94 councillors voted in favour of a suspension and 111 voted against. It means that Mosola can carry on with his job while the man who wants to get rid of him, Mayor Solly Msimanga, goes after having resigned.

The motion to suspend, brought by the DA, was not based on the controversial GladAfrica multimillion contract, but rather on alleged misconduct.

It was deferred to 2019 after Msimanga's bid to have the council issue a notice of intention to suspend him failed in November.

The ANC in Tshwane said that it would not support a motion to remove Mosola, if it was based on reasons that were not related to maladministration and corruption.

The party's regional leader Kgosi Maepa said: "We want a report that talked to the real issues raised by the Auditor-General (AG)," issues that include the irregular awarding of the tender worth at least R12bn to GladAfrica.

"We want to vote on issues we have raised and not to entertain internal matters between the DA and the City manager."

In council earlier on Thursday, speaker Katlego Mathebe rejected the ANC's motion to oust Msimanga, saying it served the same purpose as the resignation that was tendered for February 11.

Both Msimanga and Mosola are caught in the middle of a corruption scandal, involving allegations of tender irregularity that led to the awarding of a multibillion-rand contract to provide project management support to the City .

In September, Msimanga took the allegations of wrongdoing to the council.

An independent investigation was authorised, but the council did not suspend Mosola.

Mosola initially denied the allegations of wrongdoing and said all processes had been followed in the awarding of the tender, but was later proven wrong by the Auditor-General's 2017/18 report, which declared that the tender was in fact irregularly awarded to GladAfrica by the City of Tshwane in November 2017.

The audit report showed that the City didn't comply with supply chain management regulations.

Msimanga hits back

Msimanga did not hesitate to hit back at the move by the ANC and the EFF to vote against Mosola's suspension.

He accused both parties of having displayed a "flagrant disregard for their constitutional mandate to serve in the interests of the people of Tshwane by refusing to support the DA-led multi-party administration's move to suspend the City manager".

Msimanga maintains that the City manager contravened the code of conduct for municipal staff members.

He said Mosola had committed acts which rose to the level of misconduct, but made no mention of the GladAfrica saga.

"This has had a negative impact on service delivery which ought to be his primary focus. Therefore, in the interests of the residents of this City, I took a report to council asking it to issue notice of intention to suspend the City manager on multiple allegations of misconduct that I have identified," said Msimanga.

Maepa said that the AG's report was shocking and reeked of corruption on the part of the DA-led City, and urged the AG to consider recommending an investigation into the R5bn irregular expenditure by the metro.

"We want the AG to go after all those who have taken the City's money irregularly".