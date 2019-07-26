Tshwane city manager to leave office at end of month

The City of Tshwane and its embattled city manager Moeketsi Mosola are set to part ways after a settlement agreement was reached in a closed sitting of the council on Thursday afternoon.

DA provincial leader John Moodey announced the "mutual separation agreement" that will see Mosola vacate his office at the end of the month.

Moodey said the decision was not taken lightly, but that it was a quicker resolution than going the route of litigation.

"Because of the constraints of legislation, and the protection of the ANC and EFF, a mutual termination agreement is the most practical way to move forward for the benefit of the residents of the city," Moodey said.

"We believe that more costly and time-consuming litigation on the matter would not aid us in bringing it to a quick resolution."

Moodey also chastised the ANC and EFF for preventing the suspension of Mosola on two occasions during Tshwane council sittings.

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga first attempted to suspend Mosola was for his role in the Glad Africa scandal, and the second attempt related to him allegedly contravening the Code of Conduct for Municipal Staff members.

In 2018, allegations of tender irregularity that led to engineering company Glad Africa securing a R12bn contract with the City of Tshwane - to provide project management support to the City - emerged.

'Golden handshake'

The Auditor-General has since declared that the tender was irregular, leading to the contract being cancelled earlier this year.

At the council sitting on Thursday, the ANC brought a motion of no confidence in Mosola, which became moot as the settlement agreement had already been reached.

However, ANC's regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa said it was because of this motion that the DA-led Tshwane council had been forced to part ways with Mosola.

He added that the ANC would have not withdrawn their motion until they were satisfied that the proposed separation agreement was fair and lawful.

Maepa said the agreement would see Mosola paid out for the remainder of his contract and that the ANC would not be party to any separation agreement that had a tinge of a "golden handshake".

By Friday afternoon, the agreement had still not been signed.

