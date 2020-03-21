 

Tshwane council officially dissolved, under administration, but DA hopes for court reversal

2020-03-21 19:48

Nhlanhla Jele

DA member Randall Williams.

DA member Randall Williams. (Twitter, @Our_DA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Cooperative Governance and the National Council of Provinces have approved the dissolution of the DA-led Tshwane council and the appointment of an administrator, effective from Saturday.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate councillor Randall Williams said in a statement on Saturday: "Due to the politically-motivated move by the ANC [Cooperative Governance] MEC Lebogang Maile, the DA-led Tshwane council is officially dissolved from today [Saturday]." 

Williams said Tshwane residents can expect some service delivery interruptions pending a court case on Tuesday.

He said the party was hoping the decision to place the municipality under administration would be overturned by the court.

"If the court action is successful, the dissolution will no longer be effective. Should the court find that the Gauteng government overreached itself in its decision, it will set the matter aside immediately," Williams said.

"Otherwise, judgement may be reserved and ruled on in the following week," he added.


Read more on:    da  |  randall williams  |  tshwane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa to pay grants early for the elderly and disabled amid coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-21 18:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mom whose daughter is immuno-compromised thanks SA amid pandemic
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:33 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Delft 20:31 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 17 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 