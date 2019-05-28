 

Tshwane council speaker 'neutral' on Mosola Labour Court case

2019-05-28 09:03

Sarah Evans

Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe. (File, Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe. (File, Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The speaker of the Tshwane City council, Katlego Mathebe, has denied that she was part of talks aimed at settling a Labour Court case between the municipality and City manager Moeketsi Mosola.

News24 reported last week that talks between Mosola, Mathebe and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa began about two months ago.

The talks concern a Labour Court dispute over an investigative report by law firm Bowmans into the GladAfrica contract saga. Mosola obtained an interdict in October last year to prevent the tabling of the report in council.

Correspondence which News24 has seen indicated that the parties had entered into talks despite the fact that a council resolution which initially proposed talks was deleted from the final resolutions in February.

On Monday, Mathebe said her stance on the issue was neutral because of her position as speaker. She said she had made this clear in her affidavit to the Labour Court and added that she would abide by the outcome of the case. 

Meeting

Mathebe said that she was interdicted by the Labour Court on October 25 from tabling the Bowmans report, and that while this "heightened her interest in having the matter concluded speedily in court", it did not mean that her position of neutrality changed.

Mathebe said she and her lawyers were invited to attend a meeting about the case on April 4, 2019. She was unable to attend but sent the group head in her office in her place.

The issue of the settlement was raised in this meeting, Mathebe said. She said that her lawyers as well as Mokgalapa's lawyers indicated in that meeting that they did not have a mandate to negotiate.

Mathebe said this was the first and last meeting that she was involved in regarding settlement talks and that she "has no knowledge of a meeting anywhere that discussed an out-of-court settlement other than the above".

Mathebe said legal correspondence from early March this year, seen by News24, in which she was mentioned in a request for a "round table" between the parties to potentially discuss a settlement arrangement, was not accurate.

Editor's note: In an earlier story it was reported that Mathebe was mentioned as being requested to meet to discuss a settlement arrangement. It has since come to light that her name was included in the correspondence erroneously. News24 has since corrected this report. We apologise for the error.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    katlego mathebe  |  stevens mokgalapa  |  moeketsi mosola  |  pretoria  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mabuza to be sworn in as MP, clears hurdle in deputy presidency question

2019-05-28 08:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 