Tshwane council speaker 'neutral' on Mosola Labour Court case

The speaker of the Tshwane City council, Katlego Mathebe, has denied that she was part of talks aimed at settling a Labour Court case between the municipality and City manager Moeketsi Mosola.

News24 reported last week that talks between Mosola, Mathebe and Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa began about two months ago.

The talks concern a Labour Court dispute over an investigative report by law firm Bowmans into the GladAfrica contract saga. Mosola obtained an interdict in October last year to prevent the tabling of the report in council.

Correspondence which News24 has seen indicated that the parties had entered into talks despite the fact that a council resolution which initially proposed talks was deleted from the final resolutions in February.

On Monday, Mathebe said her stance on the issue was neutral because of her position as speaker. She said she had made this clear in her affidavit to the Labour Court and added that she would abide by the outcome of the case.

Mathebe said that she was interdicted by the Labour Court on October 25 from tabling the Bowmans report, and that while this "heightened her interest in having the matter concluded speedily in court", it did not mean that her position of neutrality changed.

Mathebe said she and her lawyers were invited to attend a meeting about the case on April 4, 2019. She was unable to attend but sent the group head in her office in her place.

The issue of the settlement was raised in this meeting, Mathebe said. She said that her lawyers as well as Mokgalapa's lawyers indicated in that meeting that they did not have a mandate to negotiate.

Mathebe said this was the first and last meeting that she was involved in regarding settlement talks and that she "has no knowledge of a meeting anywhere that discussed an out-of-court settlement other than the above".

Mathebe said legal correspondence from early March this year, seen by News24, in which she was mentioned in a request for a "round table" between the parties to potentially discuss a settlement arrangement, was not accurate.

