 

Tshwane disaster centre temporarily closed after second official tests positive for Covid-19

2020-05-07 17:24

Alex Mitchley

Health workers conduct swabs with community member Mr Mashaba during intensified testing and screening in Alexandra . (Gallo Images/ Dino Lloyd)

Health workers conduct swabs with community member Mr Mashaba during intensified testing and screening in Alexandra . (Gallo Images/ Dino Lloyd)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Tshwane has temporarily closed its Disaster Operations Centre after a second official stationed at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.

Tshwane's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, said on Thursday an employee from the emergency services department had tested positive for the virus.

The 60-year-old assistant chief works in the emergency medical operations division.

The centre was set up to bolster the City's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

READ | Police officer at Disaster Operations Centre in Tshwane tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier this week, Nawa said a police officer, also working at the centre, was tested after being admitted for scheduled treatment which was unrelated to Covid-19.A

Asymptomatic

"She tested positive after she was screened during routine pre-admission, she may have been asymptomatic."

The second case was also asymptomatic as she did not display any symptoms.

According to Nawa, both officials, who tested positive for the virus, "have been diligently following daily routine screening upon reporting for duty, which entails temperature scanning, completing a questionnaire and sanitising".

Following the two cases, all personnel stationed at the centre have been tested and directed to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

"They will be working from home in the meantime," Nawa said.

"Having said that, the City takes this opportunity to assure residents that every measure is being implemented to flatten the curve and ensure that residents comply with Level 4 lockdown regulations."

NOW READ: You could be slapped with a R5 000 fine for breaking these lockdown rules



Read more on:    city of tshwane  |  pretoria  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng govt approaches ConCourt to challenge finding that dissolution of Tshwane council was unlawful

2020-05-07 16:40

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Nyanga, Crossroads residents overjoyed as Gift of the Givers hands out food packs
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 