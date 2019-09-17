Tshwane drivers cautioned as taxi motorcade set to hit the streets

The Tshwane metro police have warned motorists that several streets in the region will be affected due to a motorcade on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The motorcade will be carried out by the South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) as well as the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and will affect "most streets" in the CBD, according to police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.

Mahamba said the motorcade will gather at the Old Putco Depot at 09:00.

From 10:00, they will go to Bosman Taxi Rank, Sunnyside, DR Savage road and Menlyn Taxi Rank in the CBD.

Mahamba said the motorcade will affect the following routes:

From Cowie Street they will turn left into Struben Street right into Sophie De Bruyne then proceed straight.

They will then turn left into Jeff Masemola Street until they stop at Bosman taxi rank.

From there they will get into Jeff Masemola Street and then join Rissik Street.

As they proceed straight they will turn left into Steve Biko Street then turn left again into Soutpansberg Road.

They will proceed straight to join Dr Savage and Boom Street.

From there they will proceed with Sisulu Street and turn right at Johannes Ramokgoase Street.

Then they will turn right again at Lilian Ngoyi Street and then turn left into Bloed Street back to the Old Putco Depot.

It is expected to end at 15:00.

"Tshwane metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the motorcade and all affected streets," Mahamba said.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative roads," he added.