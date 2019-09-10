Tshwane mayor commits to R100K donation to family of slain Pretoria taxi driver

City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has committed to donating R100 000 to the family of slain taxi driver, Jabu Baloyi.

Mokgalapa made this announcement on Tuesday afternoon after his visit to the family home. He was accompanied by Transport MMC, Sheila Senkubuge to give feedback regarding ongoing investigations into the death of Baloyi.

Baloyi was shot and killed in August allegedly by a foreign national, in Pretoria.

WATCH | Police fire rubber bullets as looters run amok in Pretoria CBD

Mokgalapa said the donation was an immediate intervention and a response to Baloyi's family's plea for financial assistance following the sudden death of their loved one.

Baloyi's death caused days of violence after local taxi operators started clashing with foreign nationals to avenge their colleague's death.

Foreign-run shops were looted and burned by a mob that was on a mission to rid the city of drug dealers.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the visit was also an opportunity to provide a progress report on steps taken by the joint steering committee formed to address criminal elements in the city centre.

During the visit, Taunyane said Mokgalapa explained to the family that the committee was set up to ensure ongoing collaborative efforts between the taxi industry, law enforcement and the City in addressing various safety concerns across the metropole.

"Following the events of the recent weeks, we have taken a stance to ensure a more concerted and coordinated effort between TMPD [Tshwane Metro Police Department] and SAPS to combat crime in the city as we do not want to see a repeat of what transpired," said Mokgalapa.

He said police had committed to dealing with the investigation into Baloyi's killing swiftly, adding that the matter has also been escalated to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The City said it would continue engaging with the family and offer assistance where needed.