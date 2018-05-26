Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, hijacked in Midrand

Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, was hijacked in Midrand during the early hours of Saturday morning, with the thieves making off with his silver Mercedes Benz CLS 250.

Clearly shaken, Msimanga told News24 that he had been out with friends for dinner in Midrand and was hijacked as he was leaving the restaurant.



"I was coming out of the restaurant after dinner when two guys approached me. As I was about to get in to my car, one takes out a gun," he said.



"As I was standing there, they came pointed at me with the gun. I thought they actually wanted to take me with," he said.



Msimanga said he had not been with his bodyguards at the time, just with friends.



"It looks like they were just targeting the car, they wanted the car and nothing else," he said.



"I gave them the keys and that was it," he said.



Msimanga said his vehicle had been fitted with a tracking device.



"I called tracker, they saw the car headed North and then at some point it disappeared. The last they saw the car it was headed to Pretoria North," he said.