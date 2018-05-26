 

Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, hijacked in Midrand

2018-05-26 08:38

Derrick Spies, correspondent

Tshwane Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Samson Ratswana

Tshwane Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Samson Ratswana

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, was hijacked in Midrand during the early hours of Saturday morning, with the thieves making off with his silver Mercedes Benz CLS 250.

Clearly shaken, Msimanga told News24 that he had been out with friends for dinner in Midrand and was hijacked as he was leaving the restaurant.

"I was coming out of the restaurant after dinner when two guys approached me. As I was about to get in to my car, one takes out a gun," he said.

"As I was standing there, they came pointed at me with the gun. I thought they actually wanted to take me with," he said.

Msimanga said he had not been with his bodyguards at the time, just with friends.

"It looks like they were just targeting the car, they wanted the car and nothing else," he said.

"I gave them the keys and that was it," he said.

Msimanga said his vehicle had been fitted with a tracking device.

"I called tracker, they saw the car headed North and then at some point it disappeared. The last they saw the car it was headed to Pretoria North," he said.


Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimang's stolen car. He was hijacked in Midrand on Saturday morning.

Read more on:    solly msimanga  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC NEC to decide on Supra's fate as provincial chair

2018-05-26 06:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hermanus 18:13 PM
Road name: R43

Cape Town 18:04 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 25 2018-05-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 