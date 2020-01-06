 

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's special leave extended for one more week

2020-01-06 15:19

Lizeka Tandwa

Troubled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been placed on special leave. (Morapedi Mashashe)

Troubled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been placed on special leave. (Morapedi Mashashe)

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will hear his fate when the DA's federal executive committee meets in two weeks, Gauteng leader John Moodey told journalists on Monday.

Mokgalapa was put on special leave pending an investigation into an audio recording of him, purportedly engaging in an intimate act with then-transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. Senkubuge has since resigned.

In the recording, which was widely circulated on social media, the two office bearers could also be heard discussing their colleagues in the council, News24 previously reported.

The City's ethics committee is also conducting an investigation, which speaker Katlego Mathebe commissioned. Moodey said the DA's policy is such that when two parallel situations happen, the internal government investigation takes priority.

"The mayor had voluntarily gone on leave so as to allow the internal party matter to be investigated without any suggestion of interference on his side. Ethically speaking, it was a wise decision from his side so that it deals with any idea or suggestion that he could have possibly influenced his investigation."

'The people of Tshwane must be reassured'

Moodey said pending the ethics committee investigation, Mokgalapa requested additional leave for one week.

He could not say when the council's ethics committee investigation would be concluded, adding that the speaker would brief him this week.

Moodey said although the recording had been obtained illegally, he could not absolve him of any wrongdoing.

"The people of Tshwane must be reassured that as a political organisation, we will always put the interest of the people of Tshwane first and we will ensure that we continue to strive to improve upon the already improved levels of service delivery uninterrupted so that we can improve the standard of living for the people of Tshwane."

Abel Tau is the acting mayor while the party conducts its investigation.

