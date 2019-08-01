 

Tshwane municipal workers strike to continue

2019-08-01 07:32

Alex Mitchley

Samwu members picket on the streets of Pretoria as wage negotiations are under way.

Samwu members picket on the streets of Pretoria as wage negotiations are under way. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The strike by City of Tshwane bus drivers and other municipal workers is expected to continue on Thursday as an agreement between the City and South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has still not been reached.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City confirmed talks would resume on Thursday morning.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told News24 the protests were expected to enter its fourth day.

Attempts to get comment from Samwu were unsuccessful.

Since the start of the week, striking City workers have been blockading streets with buses, refuse trucks and rubbish. They are demanding an 18% increase that was allegedly paid to the City's top managers.

READ: Rubbish strewn on streets of Pretoria as municipal workers' strike continues

On Wednesday, News24 reported the City said it could not meet the 18% increase demanded by its employees. 

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane explained the reason why top management was able to get the increase was that they had agreed to forfeit benefits such as medical aid, pension funds, housing benefits and 13th cheques.

"The senior members' packages allow for that kind of a restructuring especially after COGTA [the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs] recategorised the City from category 9 to 10. That would entail an increase, but it was 18% only because their benefits were forfeited," Taunyane said.

As negotiations continued throughout Wednesday, businesses closed their doors as City employees marched through the streets, with some forcing a refuse truck to dump its rubbish on Stanza Bopape Street.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    samwu  |  pretoria  |  strikes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'What did she do to deserve this?' - Public Protector's family worried about her legal fees

2019-08-01 07:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Humpday happiness for one 2019-07-31 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 