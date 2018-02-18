Tshwane police arrest 44 in vehicle-related crimes

Johannesburg – Tshwane Police clamped down on vehicle related crime over the weekend nabbing 44 suspects, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the alleged criminals were caught following the execution of the intelligence-driven patrols and surveillance and sting operations.

"Out of the 44 caught seven were found in possession of alleged stolen motor vehicles and two for allegedly breaking and stealing out of motor vehicles. Among those who were not spared the rod are nine alleged drunken drivers, common thieves, drug addicts, fraudsters and alleged bullies."

Mavimbela said all suspects arrested during the weekend's operations were expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's soon.

Be vigilant engaging services of strangers

Mavimbela also warned local homeowners to be vigilant when engaging the services of strangers for domestic related piece jobs following two incidents in Silverton and Sunnyside respectively.

He said in the two cases former gardeners allegedly robbed the homes of their previous employers.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report those responsible for criminal activities, including corruption, to the law enforcement agencies."

Information can also be forwarded anonymously to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by SMS to Crime Line on 32211.