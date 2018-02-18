 

Tshwane police arrest 44 in vehicle-related crimes

2018-02-18 19:00

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Tshwane Police clamped down on vehicle related crime over the weekend nabbing 44 suspects, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the alleged criminals were caught following the execution of the intelligence-driven patrols and surveillance and sting operations.

"Out of the 44 caught seven were found in possession of alleged stolen motor vehicles and two for allegedly breaking and stealing out of motor vehicles. Among those who were not spared the rod are nine alleged drunken drivers, common thieves, drug addicts, fraudsters and alleged bullies."

Mavimbela said all suspects arrested during the weekend's operations were expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's soon.

Be vigilant engaging services of strangers

Mavimbela also warned local homeowners to be vigilant when engaging the services of strangers for domestic related piece jobs following two incidents in Silverton and Sunnyside respectively.

He said in the two cases former gardeners allegedly robbed the homes of their previous employers.

"Members of the public are encouraged to report those responsible for criminal activities, including corruption, to the law enforcement agencies."

Information can also be forwarded anonymously to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by SMS to Crime Line on 32211.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man arrested after drug bust worth over R100K at OR Tambo airport

2018-02-18 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 14:30 PM
Road name: N2

Brackenfell 08:26 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 17 2018-02-17 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 