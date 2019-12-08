 

Tshwane sending additional work teams to help restore Centurion power

2019-12-08 22:33

Riaan Grobler





Centurion households affected by the spate of electricity outages in the City of Tshwane have been asked to exercise some patience as teams are working to resolve power-related issues. 

"Bad weather, the sheer volume of outages across the City, and the protocols that apply during Eskom load shedding account for the long delay in attending to outages," local councillor Casper McDonald said in a statement on Sunday. 

"We have confirmed that the City is taking emergency measures to finally restore electricity to parts of Centurion that have suffered intermitted power outages since late last week." 

According to McDonald, two additional teams have been sent to help teams already attending to the work.

"Residents are requested not to block roads in affected areas as such an obstruction will inhibit the ability of electricity teams to complete their work," McDonald said. 

"The DA and our ward councillors in Centurion are working around the clock to get credible, timely updates from City officials and the electricity department. We share your frustration and will not rest until the last area is restored."

Read more on:    eskom  |  tshwane  |  loadshedding
