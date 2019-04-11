Tshwane shutdown causes chaos in Pretoria

Protesters have taken to the streets in the City of Tshwane as part of a shutdown, according to reports posted on social media.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in some areas, while roads in Hammanskraal are empty as protesters block access with burning rubble and rocks.

On Wednesday evening, News24 received a banner promoting "#totalshutdown" in Tshwane.

The banner claims the shutdown is intended to protest against corruption in the metro municipality, poor service delivery and job losses.

It further calls for the "DA/EFF administration must go immediately".

A caller into a Gauteng radio station described the situation in Mokopane and Soshanguve as "chaos".

"It's chaos. The whole of Mokopane and Soshanguve is blocked," a called told Power 98.7 on Thursday.

The radio station said the protests were related to service delivery and residents blocked roads to Shoshanguve.





@TrafficSA Lillian Ngoyi and Mandela intersection coming in from Fountians closed off. Burning tyres and road barricaded. #TshwaneShutdown — Dudley McDoolley (@dudleymcdoolley) April 11, 2019

