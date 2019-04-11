 

Tshwane shutdown causes chaos in Pretoria

2019-04-11 07:27

Protesters have taken to the streets in the City of Tshwane as part of a shutdown, according to reports posted on social media. 

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in some areas, while roads in Hammanskraal are empty as protesters block access with burning rubble and rocks.

On Wednesday evening, News24 received a banner promoting "#totalshutdown" in Tshwane.

The banner claims the shutdown is intended to protest against corruption in the metro municipality, poor service delivery and job losses.

It further calls for the "DA/EFF administration must go immediately".

A caller into a Gauteng radio station described the situation in Mokopane and Soshanguve as "chaos".

"It's chaos. The whole of Mokopane and Soshanguve is blocked," a called told Power 98.7 on Thursday.

The radio station said the protests were related to service delivery and residents blocked roads to Shoshanguve.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Chaos' on N2 as 'land grabbers' burn shops and attack vehicles

2019-04-11 07:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 