Tshwane to hold off on increasing electricity tariffs - for now

The City of Tshwane will delay increasing electricity tariffs until after public consultations which are set for Monday, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Wednesday after internal consultations.



"We agreed that the City will take action after public consultations by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) scheduled for Monday, July 15, before finalising approvals," Mokgalapa stated.

He also welcomed the postponement of Tuesday's court case in the North Gauteng High Court, which was brought by AfriForum and other parties, to resolve the issue amicably.

The controversy follows a June 30 council resolution to amend the proposed tariff increases which would reduce the agricultural user fee from R610 to R250.

The council voted to decrease the R200 monthly flat rate to residents to R56 (excluding unit charges).

"Currently, the R56 charge has already come into effect. Due to the decision to delay charges, the City has resolved to credit users who may incur multiple charges should they make more than one purchase per month."

AfriForum had objected to the council making the changes to its tariffs without going through Nersa first.



