 

Tshwane to hold off on increasing electricity tariffs - for now

2019-07-10 22:13

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Tshwane will delay increasing electricity tariffs until after public consultations which are set for Monday, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced on Wednesday after internal consultations.  

"We agreed that the City will take action after public consultations by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) scheduled for Monday, July 15, before finalising approvals," Mokgalapa stated. 

He also welcomed the postponement of Tuesday's court case in the North Gauteng High Court, which was brought by AfriForum and other parties, to resolve the issue amicably. 

READ: Eskom says carbon tax could cost R11.5bn a year in 2023 

The controversy follows a June 30 council resolution to amend the proposed tariff increases which would reduce the agricultural user fee from R610 to R250.

The council voted to decrease the R200 monthly flat rate to residents to R56 (excluding unit charges).

"Currently, the R56 charge has already come into effect. Due to the decision to delay charges, the City has resolved to credit users who may incur multiple charges should they make more than one purchase per month." 

AfriForum had objected to the council making the changes to its tariffs without going through Nersa first.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    afriforum  |  eskom  |  tshwane  |  electricity
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parliament does not have to reopen inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi - legal adviser

2019-07-10 21:54

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Wednesday windfall for two lucky punters 2019-07-10 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 