 

Tsogo Sun employees facing R4m fraud charges

2019-08-17 11:22

Correspondent

Tsogo Sun logo. (Logo: www.tsogosun.com)

Two Tsogo Sun employees have allegedly stolen more than R4m from their employer by creating ghost employee accounts.

Leeba Lesuthu and Jeffrey Moodley, were arrested on Wednesday by the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and have already appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

The suspects were responsible for the security and human resource sections, says Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Directorate of Priority Crime investigation.

"They allegedly created ghost employees and paid more than R4m salaries into fictitious accounts. Preliminary investigations revealed the said salaries were ultimately withdrawn by them," Mhlongo adds.

Lesuthu and Moodley have been charged with 259 counts of fraud and are each out on R10 000 bail.

The case has been postponed until September 12.

