Tuesday's weather | A hot final day of 2019 in store for much of SA

Warm to hot temperatures are expected on the last day of the decade, according to the SA Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thundershowers are expected over the Highveld and along the escarpment of Mpumalanga and the southern and central parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your region

A partly cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers is expected for Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers mainly from the afternoon along the escarpment and on the Highveld spreading to the Lowveld in the evening where it will be hot.

It will be cloudy in the extreme south-west at first in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but very hot in places on the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

Scattered thundershowers are expected in the southern and central parts spreading to the Lowveld and northern parts in the evening.

The North West can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape can expect fine and hot to very hot conditions, but partly cloudy over the eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

It will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior at first, otherwise fine and cool along the coast with strong southerly to south-westerly wind.

For the Western Cape, it will be cloudy at first over the eastern parts and along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly but moderate in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming south-easterly late morning.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north-west with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming easterly by afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

