Tuesday's weather | A warm to hot day across much of SA

It will be a warm to hot day across much of the republic, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, north-western interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the western half of the Free State and North West.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme south-west.

You can expect morning fog patches in the east of Limpopo, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy in the east.

TheFree State will see morning fog patches, otherwise it will be fine and hot.

The Northern Cape will be warm along the coast, otherwise you can expect it to be fine and hot but very hot in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will see misty patches over the south-western parts at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly north of Cape Point, otherwise south-westerly to westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy with mist patches in the early morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the interior of the western half of the Eastern Cape. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming light southerly west of Cape St Francis, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly, becoming south-westerly from late morning.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy in the north-east, but partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming southerly in the late morning but south-easterly north of East London.

In KwaZulu-Natal it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

