Tuesday's weather: Cloudy with thundershowers

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy across South Africa, with thundershowers forecast for several provinces, says the SA Weather Service.



Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the North West. Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the Overberg and Eden district municipalities in the Western Cape, Kou-Kamma and Kouga local municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as Ugu and Ethekwini district municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Watches:

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern Free State and North West as well as KwaZulu-Natal.

Snapshot of the weather in your region:

In Gauteng it will be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate

Mpumalanga will experience morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south-east.

Limpopo is expected to see morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east; while the North West will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west where it will be hot.

Free State will be cloudy in the far east and along the Lesotho border at first; otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the far west where it will be hot.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with morning fog along the coast and isolated thundershowers in the southern parts in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming fresh southerly.

The Western Cape will have fog patches along the West Coast at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the Overberg coastal areas, spreading to the Eden District in the afternoon. It will clear in the south-west by early afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly but moderate south-westerly in the west. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western parts of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly but strong in places in the early morning. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching near gale force in places in the afternoon.

Kwazulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy at times, otherwise cloudy and warm with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Temperatures: