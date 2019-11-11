 

Tuesday's weather: Cloudy with thundershowers

2019-11-11 19:56
A cool day with thundershowers is expected on Tuesday. (iStock)

A cool day with thundershowers is expected on Tuesday. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy across South Africa, with thundershowers forecast for several provinces, says the SA Weather Service. 

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the North West. Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the Overberg and Eden district municipalities in the Western Cape, Kou-Kamma and Kouga local municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as Ugu and Ethekwini district municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Watches:

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern Free State and North West as well as KwaZulu-Natal.

Snapshot of the weather in your region:

In Gauteng it will be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate

Mpumalanga will experience morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south-east.

Limpopo is expected to see morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east; while the North West will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west where it will be hot.

Free State will be cloudy in the far east and along the Lesotho border at first; otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the far west where it will be hot.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with morning fog along the coast and isolated thundershowers in the southern parts in the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming fresh southerly.

The Western Cape will have fog patches along the West Coast at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the Overberg coastal areas, spreading to the Eden District in the afternoon. It will clear in the south-west by early afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly but moderate south-westerly in the west. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western parts of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly but strong in places in the early morning. The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching near gale force in places in the afternoon.

Kwazulu-Natal is expected to be partly cloudy at times, otherwise cloudy and warm with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Temperatures:

NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED | #SpringbokTrophyTour - Boks wrap up final leg of trophy tour in Elsies River and Pollard is back

2019-11-11 15:30

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

Retreat 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two Sunday jackpot winners 2019-11-10 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 