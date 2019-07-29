Tuesday's weather: Cold front brings rain, winds and floods to the Western Cape

A cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape tonight (Monday), bringing with it rainfall, strong winds, high seas and flooding on Tuesday.

Warnings provided by the South African Weather Service

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Western Cape.

Gale force north westerly winds of 65 to 80km/h are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands, the Central Karoo, and the Overberg District, moderating by the evening.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is possible over the Cape Metropole, the western parts of the Cape Winelands and the western Overberg District in the morning.

High seas with wave heights of 6m to 7m are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, subsiding by late evening.

Special weather advisories

Strong interior north to westerly winds of 40 to 50 km/h are expected over the Karoo Hoogland Municipality of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo District of the Western Cape for the rest of Monday, but over the entire Western Cape as well as the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and warm but cool in places along the escarpment of Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and warm.

It will be fine and cool but warm in the northern parts of the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy, cold and very windy in the west.

Isolated showers and rain is expected from the morning into the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be cloudy, cold to cool and very windy in the Western Cape.

Isolated to moderate rain is expected over the western parts of the province, but heavy rain is expected in the south-western mountainous regions. It will be warm over the eastern parts of the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with mist along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.









