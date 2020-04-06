 

Tuesday's weather | Cool to cold day as temperatures drop across most of SA

2020-04-06 19:32
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be a mostly cool to cold day across the country as temperatures drastically drop in some areas, while some provinces will experience sunshine in abundance, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Gale force south-westerly winds in excess of 65km/h are expected along the coast between Cape St. Francis and Port Alfred, moderating in the afternoon. 

High seas with wave heights in excess of 6m are expected in places between Cape St. Francis and Port Alfred, subsiding in the evening.

The weather per region:

It will be fine and cool to warm in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the lowveld, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be cloudy in the east by the evening with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment.

For Limpopo, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the North West.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but cloudy to partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers in the extreme south-east at first. It will be cold in the southern high ground where it will remain cloudy.

Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers along the south coast, clearing from the west towards afternoon. It will be cold in places in the south-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Point from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy at times in places in the south with isolated showers but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force westerly moderating from the west.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy south of the escarpment at first, with light morning rain in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming strong from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west. Isolated showers and rain are expected, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.


w

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days 

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Nelson Mandela Bay now has 16 cases - 3 more linked to funeral test positive

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | How Covid-19 drive-thru testing station is helping to 'flattening the curve'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 19:21 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town 17:25 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-05 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 