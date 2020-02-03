Tuesday's weather | Extremely hot weather to persist across the country

Extremely
hot weather will continue on Tuesday across much of the country, according to
the South
African Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and Central
Karoo.
Special weather
advisories
- Heat-wave conditions with
persistently high temperatures are expected over the interior of the Namakwa
District of the Northern Cape and central and eastern interior of the Western
Cape until Tuesday as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape until
Wednesday.
- Extremely hot conditions are
expected over the Central and Little Karoo as well as the Breede Valley and
Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
Mpumalanga can
expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and
warm conditions but cloudy in the morning in the eastern parts with isolated
showers. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the south-west. It
will be hot on the Lowveld.
Limpopo will
be cloudy in the eastern parts in the morning with isolated showers, otherwise
partly cloudy and warm to hot.
The North West will
be fine and hot but warm in the east, becoming partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thundershowers.
The Free State will
be fine and hot but warm in the east, becoming partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thundershowers.
Morning fog patches are expected on
the coast of the Northern
Cape where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and
hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in
the afternoon.
In the Western Cape, it will
be cloudy to partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the coastal areas,
otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the
west coast as well as the central and eastern interior.
The wind along the coast will be
light north-westerly north of Table Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate
south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly along the west coast.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to
very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast
will be light south-westerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly from
late afternoon.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers
in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from
the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal will
be fine and warm but hot in the north-east, becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western and southern
interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate fresh north-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
high.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days