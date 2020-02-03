Tuesday's weather | Extremely hot weather to persist across the country

Extremely hot weather will continue on Tuesday across much of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and Central Karoo.

Special weather advisories

- Heat-wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape and central and eastern interior of the Western Cape until Tuesday as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Central and Little Karoo as well as the Breede Valley and Cederberg municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm conditions but cloudy in the morning in the eastern parts with isolated showers. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the south-west. It will be hot on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the eastern parts in the morning with isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and hot but warm in the east, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine and hot but warm in the east, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected on the coast of the Northern Cape where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in places over the west coast as well as the central and eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly north of Table Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but hot in the north-east, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western and southern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala



