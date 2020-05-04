Tuesday's weather: Fine and cool across the country

It will be fine and cool across the country on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service has said.

In Gauteng there will be morning fog patches over the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches over the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy in the east in the morning, with fog patches along the escarpment and western interior of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the west.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but cool in the south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will have morning fog along the north-coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Point, but light to moderate north-westerly south of Betty's Bay, becoming south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but cloudy with fog patches over the interior in the morning and again at night.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly by mid-morning.

There will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal, but cool in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly north of Richards Bay in the morning, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.

It will become moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the south by late afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

