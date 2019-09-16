Tuesday's weather: Fine and warm to hot day for SA

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts and southern parts of the Free State, the western parts of the North West, the central and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and Central Karoo over the Western Cape, as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province as provided by the South African Weather Service:

Gauteng will be fine and warm but warm in the north, becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east at first otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy over the central parts from late afternoon.

Hot conditions can be expected in the Free State in the extreme west, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme west and north from late afternoon.

It will be cool along the Northern Cape coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east.

It will be very hot in the north-west of the eastern part of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the evening.

It will be windy in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog patches over the north-eastern interior and eastern coastal areas, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the north-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly along the south coast, otherwise moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming fresh to strong along the west coast during the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the western parts of the Eastern Cape with mist in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, becoming cloudy with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate south easterly from late morning.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south in the morning spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Temperatures in your city:

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days