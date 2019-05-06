Tuesday's weather: Fine day for most of SA, cool in the south

It will be fine and warm across most of the country, while cool conditions are expected along the south coast of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected for the interior of the Northern Cape as well as the Beaufort West Local Municipality of the Western Cape.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

Forecast as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy in the east and south in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo, the North West, and the Free State.

The Northern Cape is expected to experience morning and evening fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with afternoon isolated thundershowers over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be cloudy along the West Coast and south coast of the Western Cape with morning foggy and misty conditions. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places over the Karoo and West Coast. Isolated evening thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the Karoo and south coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in places. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, with showers over some parts in the northeast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

