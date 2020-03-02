Tuesday's weather: Foggy morning but cool and warm day

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Hantam Municipality of the Northern Cape and Cederberg Municipality of the Western Cape.



The weather in your province:

Gauteng will experience morning fog patches in some places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning drizzle in Mpumalanga with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning drizzle and fog patches can be expected along the escarpment of Limpopo, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Scattered thundershowers are expected in places over the central parts.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the south of the North West, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The Free State will be cloudy with morning fog patches, becoming partly cloudy and warm.

Hot to very hot conditions can be expected in the north-west of the Northern Cape and in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm conditions but partly cloudy in the northern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate westerly in the afternoon.

There will be fog along the west coast of the Western Cape and into the adjacent interior at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot but very hot along the west coast and in places over the eastern interior.

It will be cloudy along the south coast with morning light drizzle patches, becoming fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy with mist in places in the Eastern Cape in the morning, otherwise sunny in some areas, partly cloudy in others and warm but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, south-westerly along the Wild Coast, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the west.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly south of Mtunzini in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.





- Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days