Tuesday's weather: Heavy rain, flooding forecast for Western Cape

Heavy rain is expected over the Western Cape on Tuesday as a cold front approaches.



Localised flooding is expected in the mountainous regions of the Overberg, southern Cape Winelands and Cape Metropole, according to the South African Weather Service.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy in the north by the evening.

The North West will be fine and warm but cool in the southeast.

It will be fine and cool in the Free State.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy along the coast with morning mist. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Morning fog is expected along the West Coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool but cold in places over the south-western parts. Rain is expected over the south-western parts in the morning, spreading to the east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and cool but warm in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.





Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days