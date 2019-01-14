Tuesday's weather: Heavy rain for the northern and central parts of SA

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the North West and the extreme eastern and the north-eastern parts of the Free State on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service says.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape and the western parts of both North West and the Free State.

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the western and central parts of the Free State and North West, as well as the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Wednesday.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be cool to warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, which will be isolated in the Lowveld where it will be very hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which will be scattered in the Western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and very hot, becoming partly cloudy and hot in the east. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected.

It will be fine and hot, but very hot in the north-western part of the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered in the extreme east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm but hot over the interior.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning. It will become partly cloudy. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot over the eastern interior.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm south of the escarpment, but cool along the coast. Evening rain is expected over the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm but hot in the north east. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected but will be isolated in the north east.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

21°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

18°C /30°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

20°C /30°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

22°C /30°C

Mahikeng:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

20°C /37°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

16°C /37°C

Kimberley:

Fine

17°C /38°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /39°C

Cape Town:

Fine and warm

Wind: light in the morning becoming moderate south-westerly by afternoon

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

16°C /27°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Wind: light in the morning, becoming moderate southerly by afternoon

16°C /24°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy

Wind: Moderate south-westerly to southerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from midday

19°C /24°C

East London:

Cloudy with evening rain.

Wind: Moderate south-westerly to southerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from midday

20°C /25°C

Durban:

Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers.

Wind: Moderate easterly to south-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

21°C /28°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

18°C /28°C

