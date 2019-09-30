Tuesday's weather: Isolated showers and thundershowers for parts of SA

Tuesday will be a cool day with partly cloudy conditions for most of the country.

The Free State will have light frost over the central and southern parts, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

It will be partly cloudy and cool in Gauteng with isolated showers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Cloudy and cold conditions can be expected in Mpumalanga, with isolated showers and rain in the east at times.

It will become partly cloudy in the west by the afternoon when isolated thundershowers are expected.

It will be cool in the Lowveld. Morning fog patches are expected on the Highveld and along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the south-west where it will be warm, otherwise cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east at times.

It will be cold along the escarpment with morning fog patches.

Isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers are possible in the south and south-west.

Fine and cool to warm conditions can be expected in the North West becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east from late afternoon.

There will be light frost in the Free State over the central and southern parts at first, otherwise fine and cool but cloudy in the east.

It will become partly cloudy, spreading to the central parts.

Early morning fog patches are expected over the extreme eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape it will be partly cloudy in the south at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north-western and south-western parts.

Light frost is expected in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the eastern parts of the Western Cape at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm over the western parts.

It will be cloudy becoming partly cloudy along the south coast with high-level clouds passing through.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but westerly to south-westerly at first, becoming southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be partly cloudy with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the western part of the Eastern Cape, otherwise fine and cool.

In the eastern part, it will be cloudy with light rain along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy at times, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.





Compiled by Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days