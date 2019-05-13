Tuesday's weather: Moderate to hot weather expected

Moderate to hot weather can be expected across South Africa on Tuesday, while the coast will be cool to warm.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior of the Northern Cape.

Forecast as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the North West.

It will be fine and warm in the Free State, but cool along the Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape is expected to experience fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the central northern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cloudy and cool in the south-western parts of the Western Cape, where isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with morning fog patches over the interior. Afternoon to evening fog is expected along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with morning fog patches in the south. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool over the northern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be partly cloudy with morning fog over the eastern interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

