 

Tuesday's weather: Most of South Africa will be fine and cool

2019-06-10 19:40

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Forecasts as provided by the SA Weather Service.

The weather in your province

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga is also expected to be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

It will be cool over the central parts of Limpopo but otherwise fine and warm.

The North West and the Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be cloudy at first along the Northern Cape coast and in places over the southern interior with possible morning fog, otherwise fine and cool but warm in  places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly becoming moderate by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be greeted with morning fog along the coastal areas, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool in the south west but fine and cool to warm over the interior and along the south coast. Light rain is expected over the south-western from late evening.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly in the south west but light northerly north of Table Bay becoming moderate to fresh westerly. It will be light north-easterly in the south becoming moderate southwesterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be partly cloudy and cool with morning fog patches in the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate.

In Kwazulu-Natal it is expected to be fine and warm but cool in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Temperatures in your city:




