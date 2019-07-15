 

Tuesday's weather: Mostly cool day, warm over the exterior

2019-07-15 19:47
It will be a mostly cool day on Tuesday, with the coastline, and northern parts of the country experiencing warmer conditions.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern interior of the Northern Cape, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo.

It will be fine and cool to warm in the North West.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and foggy along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

Morning fog is expected in the western and south-western coastal areas of the Western Cape. It will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be foggy in places south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with morning mist over the eastern interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

 
