Tuesday's weather: Rain for most of the east and south of SA

Isolated and scattered showers are expected across most of the east and south of South Africa on Tuesday as well as over the extreme north, the East Coast and the southern coastline.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over parts of the North West, according to information provided by the South African Weather Service.

The temperature along the coast is expected to be warm.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga at times with fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at times with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected in the eastern parts of the Free State, where it will be cloudy. Otherwise, it is expected to be fine and hot, but partly cloudy and warm in the east with isolated thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy over the southern interior at first, but warm to hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to southerly.

It will be cloudy along the south coast and the eastern parts of the Western Cape in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot over places in the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm, but cool in the extreme southwest. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

