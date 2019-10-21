 

Tuesday's weather | Rain for the east and southern coastline

2019-10-21 19:35
Rainfall. (Naseema Barday, News24)

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the country as well as the southern coastline of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be hot to very hot over the northern interior, while cool to cold weather is expected along the coast, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, western parts of Mpumalanga, and Limpopo western Bushveld.

Watches 

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the north-eastern parts of the North West, and south-western parts of the Waterberg Municipality in Limpopo.

Special weather advisories 

A heatwave with persistent high temperatures is expected over the North West, and Limpopo western Bushveld.

The weather in your region

It will be fine in Gauteng in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo with drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot to very hot in the western Bushveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the northern and eastern parts with thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm but hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be fine and warm in the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy along the south coast and eastern interior at first. It will become fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and showers in the south and the east. It will be scattered along the Wild Coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate, becoming fresh in the east.

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but cold over the western high ground. Isolated morning and evening showers and rain are expected in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

