 

Tuesday's Weather: Rain to sweep across SA

2019-04-22 19:42
Rain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The Easter weekend period has come to an end with heavy rainfall and possible flooding expected across the country on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between East London and Durban, according to a warning from the South African Weather Service.

A watch has also been issued for heavy rainfall, leading to localised flooding, over the Beaufort West Municipality, the eastern areas of the Northern Cape as well as the western areas of both the Free State and North West provinces.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy and cool in Gauteng, with with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south west. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga is expected to have morning fog along the escarpment and Highveld. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but warm over the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning drizzle and fog patches are expected along the escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south west.

It will be cool to warm in the North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to cold with widespread showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine in the west of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east east where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cool to warm in the Western Cape, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will also be high. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong, reaching near gale force along the south-west and south coasts.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers. Heavy rainfall is expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming strong east of Cape St Francis from mid-morning.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east, otherwise scattered. The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

