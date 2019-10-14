Tuesday's weather | Rainy weather in most of the north

The north of the country will experience some rain on Tuesday. (iStock)

Isolated and scattered showers are expected over the north-eastern parts of the country on Tuesday.

Temperatures along the coast will be cool to warm but hot in places, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be hot in the northern parts of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Isolated thundershowers are expected. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy with morning fog in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the west. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers, except in the north-east. It will be scattered in the central and southern parts.

It will be warm in the central parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the morning with early morning drizzle over the extreme south-western parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. It will become strong toward the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy in places. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm over places in the interior. It will become cloudy in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to light.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool in KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers are expected along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days