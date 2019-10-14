Tuesday's weather | Rainy weather in most of the north

Isolated
and scattered showers are expected over the north-eastern parts of the country
on Tuesday.
Temperatures along the coast will
be cool to warm but hot in places, according to the South
African Weather Service.
The
weather in your region
It will be hot in the northern
parts of Gauteng.
Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and
thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.
Mpumalanga will be
cloudy with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.
Isolated thundershowers are expected. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.
It will be cloudy with morning
fog in Limpopo.
Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the west. It will
become partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers, except in
the north-east. It will be scattered in the central and southern parts.
It will be warm in the central
parts of the North
West. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated
showers and thundershowers.
The Free State will
be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in
the south.
The Northern Cape will
be cloudy with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm
to hot. It will be partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated showers and
thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.
It will be cloudy to partly
cloudy in the morning with early morning drizzle over the extreme south-western
parts of the Western
Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in
places along the West Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to
fresh. It will become strong toward the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index
will be high.
The Eastern Cape is
expected to be cloudy in places. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm
over places in the interior. It will become cloudy in the evening. The wind
along the coast will be moderate to light.
It will be partly cloudy to
cloudy and cool in KwaZulu-Natal.
Isolated showers are expected along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind
along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will
be low.
- Compiled by Naseema Barday
