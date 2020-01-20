Tuesday's weather | Thundershowers expected on what will be a warm day across the country

While warm weather is predicted for Tuesday, there will be some isolated and scattered thundershowers in store for some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warning

High fire danger is expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the central and western parts of the Free State as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with showers and thundershowers in the west and south.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers.

For the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the north-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

The Western Cape can expect fog patches along the west coast in the morning and in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior where it will be cool with showers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly south of Cape Point.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior but warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the north. It will be cool along the coast with scattered showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly but southerly to south-easterly north of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

