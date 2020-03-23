Tuesday's weather: Thunderstorms to hit the Eastern Cape, warm to hot conditions elsewhere

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for thunderstorms expected in the Eastern Cape, while the rest of the country can expect warm to hot conditions on Tuesday.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

It will be a fine and warm day in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Mpumalanga but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected along the escarpment and eastern areas of the Highveld.

Limpopo will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the south-east.

Conditions in the North West will be fine at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm.

It will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the extreme south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the morning with fog patches in places along the south coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but light north-westerly along the south coast in the morning.



The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



The western half of the Eastern Cape will experience fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm but cool with light rain in the south-east.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, but south-westerly in the east.



The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with light rain in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.



The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly in the north early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.



It will be partly cloudy in the north-east of KwaZulu-Natal at first with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the north-east.



The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly becoming southerly to south-easterly south of Durban towards midday.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



